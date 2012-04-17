* Says contract termination not to affect profit view
By Abhishek Takle
April 17 Dairy Crest Group lost its
contract to supply milk to Britain's largest retailer Tesco
and the company said it was looking at closing two
facilities, which will affect about 470 employees.
Dairy Crest -- known for its butter and spread brands
Country Life, St Hubert Omega 3 and Clover, as well as Cathedral
City cheese and flavoured milk drink Frijj -- said Tesco had
decided not to renew its contract with the company after its
expiry in July.
Tesco declined to specify the reasons behind its decision,
but said there would not be a tender process to replace Dairy
Crest with another supplier.
"We regularly tender for contracts in this area and other
areas of the business and the decision we make at the end of
that process is commercial and therefore confidential," a
spokeswoman for Tesco said.
Around 3 percent of Dairy Crest's liquid milk sales were
made to Tesco in 2011-12.
Dairy Crest, which employed about 7,000 people throughout
the UK, France and Italy at the end of fiscal 2011, does not
expect the contract loss to impact its profit expectations for
the year.
The company has an earnings quality score of 18, compared
with a sector median of 53, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine data. A low score on StarMine's earnings quality model
indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
The loss of the contract comes at a time when the company's
dairies business is under pressure. Dairy Crest said it was
entering into consultation with employees and their
representatives on closing two of its dairies at Aintree and
Fenstanton.
The company expects to take a charge of 15 million pounds
($23.8 million) in 2012-13 related to the closures.
"Overall, this is neutral for profits but a necessary
restructuring as it cuts overcapacity, particularly in the
middle ground and glass bottled milk," Peel Hunt analyst Charles
Hall said.
Separately, Dairy Crest said it was making progress on the
sale of its St. Hubert business.
Last month, the company said it was looking to sell the
French branded spreads business in a deal that analysts said
could fetch about 300 million pounds.
"Things are moving along nicely. There's been quite a lot of
interest in the business," Chief Executive Mark Allen told
Reuters on Tuesday.
However, Allen declined to say who had expressed interest in
the business.
Shares of the company, whose dairies segment delivers fresh
and flavoured milk to retailers, coffee shops and residential
customers, fell as much as 2 percent to a more than two-year low
of 303 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.