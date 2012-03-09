March 9 Chilled dairy foods company Dairy
Crest Group Plc said it would evaluate strategic
options, including a possible sale, for its French branded
spreads business, St Hubert.
Since acquiring the business in January 2007, Dairy Crest
had been unable to make additional deals in Continental Europe
as it had planned earlier, the maker of Cathedral City cheese
said in a statement.
A potential deal would reduce Dairy Crest's debt and help it
invest in its core business and make strategic deals in the UK.
The group, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life
butter and Frijj, said it planned to continue with its
progressive dividend policy.
Dairy Crest shares, which have lost 3 percent of their value
since the company posted first-half results in November, closed
at 326.1 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.