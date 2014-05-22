BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal- source
May 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share
* Total dividend up 2.9 percent to 21.3 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 0.7 percent to 1.39 billion stg
* Adjusted profit before tax up 31 pct to 65.3 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: