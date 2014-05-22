May 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share

* Total dividend up 2.9 percent to 21.3 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 0.7 percent to 1.39 billion stg

* Adjusted profit before tax up 31 pct to 65.3 mln stg