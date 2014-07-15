July 15 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Aggregate sales of our four key brands grew by 4% in
period compared to q1 of 2013/14.
* Remain on target to complete rationalisation of our
spreads and butter manufacturing facilities and close our
crudgington site this year.
* At end of q1 our financial position remains in line with
our expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged
* We have now reduced price we pay for milk for dairies,
profits in this product group will be second-half weighted.
Property profits will make up a larger part of total profits
than we originally anticipated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: