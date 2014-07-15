July 15 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Aggregate sales of our four key brands grew by 4% in period compared to q1 of 2013/14.

* Remain on target to complete rationalisation of our spreads and butter manufacturing facilities and close our crudgington site this year.

* At end of q1 our financial position remains in line with our expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged

* We have now reduced price we pay for milk for dairies, profits in this product group will be second-half weighted. Property profits will make up a larger part of total profits than we originally anticipated