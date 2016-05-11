May 11 Daishi Bank Ltd :

* Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd, Toho Bank Ltd, Chugoku Bank Ltd, Iyo Bank Ltd, North Pacific Bank Ltd and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1

* Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research

* Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1J5NPH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)