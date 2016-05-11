BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Daishi Bank Ltd :
* Says Daishi Bank to set up a joint venture (JV) in Tokyo with Chiba Bank Ltd, Toho Bank Ltd, Chugoku Bank Ltd, Iyo Bank Ltd, North Pacific Bank Ltd and IBM Japan, Ltd., on July 1
* Says JV to be mainly engaged in FinTech research
* Says Chiba Bank to hold a 40 percent stake in new JV, while the other six partners to hold a 10 percent stake in it respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1J5NPH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.