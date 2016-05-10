BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
May 10 DAISHIN SECURITIES CO.,LTD :
* Says its unit, Daishin F&I Co.,Ltd, to acquire land and building from Korea Land & Housing Corporation
* Says transaction price of 624.2 billion won
* Expected transaction settlement date of May 5, 2018
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/15XbRu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.