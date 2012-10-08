BRIEF-Wipro gets members' nod to issue bonus shares
* Gets members' nod for raising authorised share capital to 11.27 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 8 Daisy Group PLC : * Trading for the six months ended 30 September 2012 has been robust * Revenues expected to be above the level achieved in the comparable period * Material improvement in the level of free cash flow generation * Remain confident in the group's trading outlook for the second half
* Gets members' nod for raising authorised share capital to 11.27 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday: