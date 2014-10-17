Oct 17 Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data
services company, said it had received a possible cash offer for
the company at 185 pence per share, by a consortium led by asset
manager Toscafund and Daisy's chief executive, its two largest
shareholders.
The offer represents a premium of 19.4 percent to the
stock's Thursday closing on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said in August that it received an approach for
a possible cash offer of 190 pence per share on July 27 from
Toscafund Asset Management LLP on behalf of the consortium.
The consortium also includes Penta Capital LLP.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)