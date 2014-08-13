(Adds details, Toscafund response)
Aug 13 Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data
services company, said it has received a preliminary takeover
approach by a consortium led by asset manager Toscafund and
Daisy's chief executive, its two largest shareholders.
The company, which has a market capitalisation of 466.5
million pounds ($784.5 million), said it received an approach
for a possible cash offer of 190 pence per share on July 27 from
Toscafund Asset Management LLP on behalf of the consortium.
The consortium also includes Penta Capital LLP.
The asset manager confirmed the approach in a separate
statement on Wednesday but said Toscafund, Penta and Daisy's CEO
Matthew Riley were not yet considered "joint offerors" under
UK's Takeover Code but were in talks with the takeover panel.
"There is no certainty that Toscafund, Penta and Matthew
Riley will be considered joint offerors," the fund said.
A 190 pence-per-share offer would represent a 9 percent
premium to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
Toscafund holds about 28.5 percent in Daisy Group, while CEO
Riley owns about 23 percent.
($1 = 0.5944 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain and Karen Rebelo in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)