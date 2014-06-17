June 17 British Internet and telecommunications
services provider Daisy Group Plc's full-year operating
loss widened, hurt by increased costs associated with its recent
acquisitions.
Operating loss widened 6.5 percent to 17.9 million pounds
($30 million) in the year ended March 31, said Daisy Group,
which offers broadband, mobile, telephone and cloud services to
small and medium businesses.
Revenue inched up 0.3 percent to 352.7 million pounds.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 3.1 pence
per share, raising the full-year dividend by 15 percent. It
expects the same dividend growth for the current and next
financial year, and plans periodic return of surplus capital
through share buybacks.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
