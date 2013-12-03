Dec 3 Daisy Group PLC : * H1 revenue 173.9 million STG * Says H1 adjusted EBITDA rose 2 percent to 27.8 million STG * Says interim dividend of 1.5P per share * Cash flow is expected to materially improve in the second half of the year, * Intends to up dividend for financial year ending 31 March 2014 by 15% and