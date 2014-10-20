Oct 20 Daisy Group Plc

* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer

* Chain Bidco Plc, a newly incorporated company owned (indirectly) by consortium, will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Daisy not already owned

* Daisy shareholders will be entitled to receive 185 pence in cash for each daisy share held

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of daisy at approximately 494 million stg

* Offer implies an enterprise value multiple of approximately 11.0 times daisy's adjusted ebitda of 57.9 million stg for 12 months ended 31 March 2014

* Independent directors intend to recommend unanimously that daisy shareholders accept offer