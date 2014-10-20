EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
Oct 20 Daisy Group Plc
* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer
* Chain Bidco Plc, a newly incorporated company owned (indirectly) by consortium, will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Daisy not already owned
* Daisy shareholders will be entitled to receive 185 pence in cash for each daisy share held
* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of daisy at approximately 494 million stg
* Offer implies an enterprise value multiple of approximately 11.0 times daisy's adjusted ebitda of 57.9 million stg for 12 months ended 31 March 2014
* Independent directors intend to recommend unanimously that daisy shareholders accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
* Summit State Bank reports net income for first quarter 2017 and declaration of dividend