BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
Dec 11 Daisy Group Plc
* Management update
* Daisy group founder and CEO Matthew Riley will become executive chairman
* Neil Muller will join as chief executive officer ("CEO") in February 2015
* Neil is currently Computacenter's UK managing director, where he has worked for over 20 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing