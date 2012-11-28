Nov 28 British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc
posted a wider loss for the first half of the year on
lower sales in its mobile business.
The company said pretax loss from continuing operations for
the six months ended Sept. 30 widened to 13.8 million pounds
($22.1 million) from 8.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Daisy Group, which also offers networking and voice over
internet protocol (VoIP) services, said headline revenue climbed
1 percent to 178.1 million pounds.
Revenue from the mobile business, which contributes 27
percent to the company's revenue, fell about 5 percent.
Daisy Group, which has grown by buying business telecoms
providers, bought Worldwide Group Holdings in April, to add
audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.
The company, which caters to small and medium businesses and
the public sector, said last month that it was experiencing
pressure on certain mobile connection commissions and facing
longer sales cycles but was confident of its outlook for the
second half of the year.
It intends to propose a maiden dividend during its full-year
results, the company said.
The company's shares, which fell 13 percent in the last
year, closed at 90 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.