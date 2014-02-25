BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed in principle to an alliance with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in the business of advising on mergers and acquisitions.
Daiwa, Japan's second-largest investment bank, said in a release that the tie-up would open the door for getting work advising on mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese and Australian and New Zealand companies.
There was no investment announced as part of the deal.
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.