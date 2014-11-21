TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc
said on Friday it agreed to cooperate with China
Securities in investment banking and other brokerage operations
to expand their reach in China.
Daiwa, Japan's second-largest brokerage, said the companies
would also share information and business introductions on
cross-border mergers and financing.
China Securities was one of the first three securities
companies established in China, according to its website.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)