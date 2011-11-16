* Cuts would be on top of $520 mln plan unveiled last month

* Cuts to target domestic IT systems, overseas derivatives

* Daiwa not planning retreat from core ops overseas (Adds details, background)

By Emi Emoto

TOKYO, Nov 16 Daiwa Securities Group is considering expanding on a $520 million cost-cutting plan outlined last month amid expectations tough market conditions will last another year, the head of Japan's second-largest brokerage said.

Daiwa CEO Takashi Hibino said the fresh cuts would target computer systems in Japan and derivatives and convertible bond operations overseas, while noting that earnings were being squeezed by the European debt crisis and stricter regulations.

"It will be tough to expect top-line growth for the next year. Taking steps to boost profitability is our most important challenge," Hibino told a briefing a little less than three weeks after it posted its third straight quarterly loss.

Those cuts would come on top of the 40 billion yen ($520 million) savings plan announced last month, which included ending proprietary trading in Hong Kong and Taiwan and scrapping 300 overseas jobs.

Hibino said there was no change in the broker's strategy of focusing on Asia for growth, and brushed back a question about whether it might consider more drastic cuts overseas including a full retreat to Japan.

"That would be close to throwing away the wholesale business. That is not an option," he said.

While it has a solid presence in Japan's retail broking market, Daiwa is struggling to bolster its wholesale business after ending a 10-year investment banking joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2009.

Daiwa's larger rival Nomura Holdings has also fallen into the red and tripled its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion.

Daiwa said its exposure to Europe stood at about 14 billion yen, with the bulk of that parked in credit default swaps on Italian bonds. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)