TOKYO Dec 1 Daiwa Securities Group plans to sell its synthetic prime brokerage to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of the Japanese brokerage's move to shed non-core assets, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Daiwa's synthetic prime brokerage operations, a specialised business for hedge funds, has about 40 staff, the majority of which are based in London. The business also has desks in Hong Kong and New York.

For Daiwa pulling out of the business is aimed at cutting risk and freeing up liquidity for other operations, the sources said.