BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Daiwa Office Investment :
* Says it will buy a building based in Tokyo, on June 1, for 6.37 billion yen
* Says it will take out loan of 6 billion yen from three banks for the building
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/60XOo9
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).