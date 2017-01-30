BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
TOKYO Jan 30 Daiwa Securities Group Inc will replace its chief executive as part of a management reshuffle, Japan's second-biggest brokerage said on Monday.
Seiji Nakata, 56, currently Daiwa's chief operating officer, will replace CEO Takashi Hibino from April 1. A 33-year veteran of the brokerage, Nakata oversees Daiwa's retail division, and also has experience with its wholesale operations.
Hibino, 61, will become Daiwa's chairman. During his six years as chief executive, Hibino strengthened the brokerage's domestic sales base, but also oversaw a scaling-back of its international operations. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.