* Q3 profit 26.7 bln yen vs 26.4 bln yen year ago

* Underpinned by higher wholesale division pretax profit

* Names 33-year company veteran Nakata CEO, effective April 1

* Daiwa could open Asian credit business, boost U.S. M&A - Nakata

* Financial literacy key in beating deflation - Nakata (Adds incoming CEO's comments)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Jan 30 Daiwa Securities Group Inc posted a slightly higher quarterly profit, underpinned by a strong performance in its wholesale division, and named company veteran Seiji Nakata chief executive officer as part of a management reshuffle.

Nakata, with Daiwa for 33 years, oversees the company's core retail division and also has a deep knowledge of its wholesale operations that includes investment banking and trading.

He is taking the reins as CEO from Takashi Hibino at a time when a profit boost spurred by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's market-friendly economic policies is receding, while Japan's struggle to encourage its cash-rich but cautious savers to invest in riskier assets continues.

An increase in financial literacy should help boost flows of money in Japan, Nakata said at a press briefing, adding that the country's No. 2 brokerage by revenue will focus on earning money from advising on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

"I am thinking a little more aggressively about business in Asia," Nakata said. "I would also like to actively develop new business areas such as our credit and REIT businesses."

Earlier on Monday, Daiwa reported a net profit of 26.7 billion yen ($234.7 million) for the third quarter ended December, versus 26.4 billion yen a year ago.

In its wholesale division, profit more than doubled to 16.9 billion yen, given an increase in stock and currency trading, and a rise in overseas M&A.

"We'd like to proceed more positively overseas on M&A," said Nakata. "Considering the potential for improvement in the U.S. (economy) under Trump, I think we can invest more in M&A."

The company's retail business, which caters only to the domestic market, however, reported a 29.8 percent drop in pretax profit for the October-December period to 9.5 billion yen, as individual investors stayed on the sidelines.

Daiwa's retail arm accounted for more than 40 percent of its revenues in the year ended March 2016, highlighting the firm's exposure to domestic market conditions and the importance of the success of Abe's fight to banish deflation.

Abe's policies helped Daiwa post a record high profit in the year ended March 2014, but net profit dwindled 30 percent from those levels in the year to March 2016. The firm is now looking to secure new areas of growth in the domestic market.

To lessen its reliance on market-based trading, Daiwa has been seeking more stable sources of revenue, offering products such as inheritance consulting to capture more of its customers' and Japanese household assets.

The brokerage is also looking to strengthen its private banking services in Asia, focusing on wealthy clients in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand.

During Hibino's six years as Daiwa's CEO, the brokerage scaled back its international operations. Nakata will replace Hibino from April 1.

Daiwa shares ended down 1 percent on Monday, while the broader TOPIX index lost 0.4 percent. ($1 = 114.6000 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson, additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)