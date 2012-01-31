TOKYO Jan 31 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-biggest investment bank, said it had raised the targeted cost savings from a restructuring drive to 60 billion yen ($785 million) from the 40 billion yen announced in late October.

Under the new plan Daiwa said it would cut a total of 500 overseas jobs. Previously Daiwa had said it would look to eliminate more than 300 overseas positions. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne, Emi Emoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)