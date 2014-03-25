BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
March 25 Shanghai Dajiang Food Group Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder, Liuting (HK), has unloaded 16.55 million shares, or 2.32 percent of its issued shares on March 25
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sum87v
April 24 China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power Co Ltd