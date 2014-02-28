CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 Dakota Plains Holdings Inc's Pioneer rail terminal in New Town, North Dakota, is loading Bakken crude as normal, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Oil prices briefly spiked earlier on Friday on rumors that several Bakken oil terminals may have been shut down following new federal rules requiring shippers to test all crude before it is carried by train.

The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said it was unaware of any shut downs.

Dakota Plains spokesman Dan Gagnier said there were no issues with the company's Pioneer terminal, which loaded on average 38,600 barrels per day in February.