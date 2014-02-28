CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 Dakota Plains Holdings
Inc's Pioneer rail terminal in New Town, North Dakota,
is loading Bakken crude as normal, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
Oil prices briefly spiked earlier on Friday on rumors that
several Bakken oil terminals may have been shut down following
new federal rules requiring shippers to test all crude before it
is carried by train.
The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration said it was unaware
of any shut downs.
Dakota Plains spokesman Dan Gagnier said there were no
issues with the company's Pioneer terminal, which loaded on
average 38,600 barrels per day in February.