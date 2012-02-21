* Q3 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.07
* Q3 revenue $123 mln vs est $117.4 mln
* Shares down 10 pct
FEB 21 - Electronic scoreboard and billboard maker
Daktronics Inc posted a profit that missed estimates
for a third straight quarter, and warned of a decline in
first-quarter sales as it failed to book enough business.
The company typically sees weak profits in its third quarter
ending December but the wide margin of the earnings miss
surprised investors, sending its shares down 10 percent in
morning trade.
The company earned $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share, for
the quarter, while analysts were looking for 7 cents a share.
"As a result of the lower order volume in the third quarter
... net sales could decline in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012
compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2012, which would put
pressure on our gross profit margins," said Chief Executive Jim
Morgan.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter orders to be up
on a year-over-year basis, and it would continue to cut costs to
improve gross margins.
Operating expenses rose 14 percent in the third quarter.
Net income fell to $1.7 million, or 4 cents per share, from
$1.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales for the quarter rose to $123 million from $100
million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were looking for third-quarter
earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $117.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, were down more than a dollar at
$10.17 on the Nasdaq.