Nov 19 Daktronics Inc : * Announces second quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q2 earnings per share $0.27 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $161.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.7 million * Says backlog at end of the fiscal 2014 second quarter was $132 million,

compared with a backlog of $128 million a year earlie * Says orders in the commercial business unit increased approximately 19

percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2014 from last year