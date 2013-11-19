BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 Daktronics Inc : * Announces second quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q2 earnings per share $0.27 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $161.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $152.7 million * Says backlog at end of the fiscal 2014 second quarter was $132 million,
compared with a backlog of $128 million a year earlie * Says orders in the commercial business unit increased approximately 19
percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2014 from last year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico