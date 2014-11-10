Nov 10 Dalata Hotel Group Plc :
* Confirms that it is in exclusive discussions in relation
to potential acquisition of Moran Bewley Hotel Group
* Can be no certainty at this time that a transaction will
proceed and will update shareholders in due course
* Potential acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover
pursuant to AIM rule 14 and ESM rule 14 and would be conditional
on consent of shareholders
* Shares will now be suspended from trading pending the
conclusion of discussions in relation to the potential
acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: