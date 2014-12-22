BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Dalata Hotel Group Plc
* Dalata has conditionally agreed, subject to shareholder approval at EGM and approval of CCPC, to acquire moran bewley's hotel group for a consideration of eur 453.75 million
* Resolution approving acquisition at egm and ccpc approval, will be made to irish stock exchange for enlarged issued share capital to be admitted to trading on ESM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.