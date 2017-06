July 26 () - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- -------- ------------TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE AND TUNNEL WEEK OF 1,150,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY (MTA BRIDGES AND TUNNELS) 07/30 GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 B MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: 8/1 Day of Sale: 08/02 TRUSTEES OF THE CALIFORNIA STATE WEEK OF 364,995 // UNIVERSITY SYSTEMWIDE REVENUE BONDS 07/30 $348,245 SERIES A $16,750 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A: 13-42 SERIES B: 22 AND 36 Day of Sale: 08/02 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 350,000 Aa2/AA+/NR FAIRFAX COUNTY, VIRGINIA 07/30 HEALTH CARE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012AB MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York KANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 310,950 Aa3/AA-/AA AUTHORITY HOSPITAL REVENUE 07/30 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 07/31 NYU HOSPITALS CENTER WEEK OF 250,000 A3/A-/A- TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2012A 07/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 249,075 /AA/AA- COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 07/30 FIRST LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012C (SIFMA INDEX FLOATING RATE BONDS) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/01 SAN DIEGO SCHOOL DISTRICT UNIFIED WEEK OF 240,000 /SP-1+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT TAX & REVENUE 07/30 ANTICIPATED NOTES CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 08/01 SAN ANTONIO GENERAL IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 171,795 Aaa/AAA/ BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2032 Day of Sale: 07/31 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 140,360 Aa1/AA/ NASHVILLE/DAVIDSON DISTRICT 07/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TENNESSEE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 08/01 CITY OF JACKSONVILLE SALES TAX WEEK OF 119,000 A1/A/A+ REFUNDING REVENUE SERIES 2012 A 07/30 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/02 JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 110,000 // FLORIDA 07/30 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 70,000 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 07/30 VARIABLE RATE UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING TEXAS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 PURDUE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 58,675 Aaa/AA+/ STUDENT FEE BONDS, SERIES AA 07/30 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 52,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/30 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 07/30 NEW HAVEN GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 46,060 A1/A-/ REFUNDING BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012A CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2022 Day of Sale: 08/02 LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER, NEW YORK WEEK OF 46,000 Aaa/AA+/ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT WEEK OF 45,610 Aa1/AA/ NASHVILLE/DAVIDSON DISTRICT REVENUE 07/30 BONDS TENNESSEE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 08/01 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 44,410 A3/A-/ NEW YORK 07/30 ST. JOHNS UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COUNTY OF CHESTER WEEK OF 38,165 // COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA 07/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 08/01 SAN ANTONIO COMBINATION TAX WEEK OF 27,460 Aaa/AAA/ REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION 07/30 TEXAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 07/31 TOWN OF ISLIP, NEW YORK WEEK OF 27,000 Aa1/AAA/ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIAL 07/30 BONDS 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 26,620 Aa2/AA/NR GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, 2012B 07/30 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York POTEET INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 23,400 A2// TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING 07/30 MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 08/01 MT. LEBANON HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 22,680 NR/A+/A+ (ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 07/30 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York BIRDVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 22,095 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2021 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: underlying ratings AA S&P AA+ FITCH Day of Sale: 07/31 CITY OF UPLAND, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 21,835 /BBB/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 07/30 #2003-2 IMPROVEMENT AREA #1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas Day of Sale: 08/02 BEAVER LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT OHIO WEEK OF 21,500 // SCHOOL FACILITIES BONDS SERIES 2012 07/30 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/31 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 20,000 A1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/30 SERIES E OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2032 Day of Sale: 07/31 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,080 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2042 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/01 LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,011 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT 07/30 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/01 STEPHENVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 17,425 // DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/30 SCHOOL BUILDING 2012B MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/30 SAN MARCOS, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,865 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/01 CITY OF TEXARKANA, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,570 NAF/AA-/NAF (BOWIE COUNTY) 07/30 $11,370,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 $ 4,200,000 COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2012 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: 2/15/2013-2023 G.O. 2/15/2013-2035 COB Day of Sale: 07/30 IOWA PARK CISD, TEXAS WEEK OF 14,700 A1// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/30 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 UNIVERSITY AREA JOINT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 14,500 /A/ CENTRE COUNTY SEWER REVENUE, 07/30 PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2012-2020 Day of Sale: 08/01 THREE RIVERS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 14,000 A2// DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 07/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 07/31 TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 12,360 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 07/30 $760M FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES A OF 2012 $11,600M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES B OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 07/31 CITY OF ANACORTES WEEK OF 12,250 A1/AA-/ UTILITY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 07/30 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 07/31 LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 11,250 // DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY SPECIAL 07/30 ASSESSMENT & SALES TAX REVENUE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/02 STAFFORD GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS WEEK OF 11,000 A1// SERIES 2012 07/30 CONNECTICUT MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 08/01 LORAIN, OHIO LIMITED TAX WEEK OF 11,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/30 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/01 BANK SCHOOL DISTRICT 13, OREGON WEEK OF 10,496 // GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/30 $500M SERIES A (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) DUE 6/15/18 $2,900M SERIES B (TAX-EXEMPT CURRENT INTEREST) DUE 6/15/13-22 $7,096.388.5 SERIES C (TAX-EXEMPT DEFERRED INTEREST) DUE 6/15/19-27 MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland Day of Sale: 07/31 NEW ALBANY, OHIO WEEK OF 10,475 Aa1// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 07/30 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 07/31 WARE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,445 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION SALES TAX BONDS 07/30 GEORGIA MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UL: A2 Day of Sale: 07/31 CUYAHOGA FALLS CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 8,600 // TAXABLE LAND ACQUISITION & 07/30 IMPROVEMENT BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/01 LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP OCEAN COUNTY WEEK OF 8,595 /A+/ NEW JERSEY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT 07/30 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 PENSION REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 07/31 PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA WEEK OF 7,000 NR/A/NR UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 07/30 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/01 RIDGEMONT LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,975 // OHIO SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION 07/30 & IMPROVEMENT BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 07/31 METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF WEEK OF 6,440 Aa1/AA/ NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY 07/30 GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BONDS (QECBS) TENNESSEE MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2027 REMARK: TAXABLE Day of Sale: 08/01 ODESSA JUNIOR COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,280 /A/ CONSOLIDATED FUND REVENUE BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012 TEXAS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2034 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF SOCORRO, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ COMBINATION TAX & CERTIFICATES OF 07/30 OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/01 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,790 A3// TAXABLE SERIES 2012B REFUNDING 07/30 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/01 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,845 A3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/30 SERIES 2012A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2012-2015 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/01 MOORES CROSSING MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,835 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/30 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/02 SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OHIO WEEK OF 2,300 Aa1// VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS 07/30 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2021 Day of Sale: 07/30 CITY OF VERNON, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,940 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDNG 07/30 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 07/30 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,353,712