ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL WEEK OF 850,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA FINANCE AUTHORITY 08/06 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/6/12 & 8/7/12 Day of Sale: 08/08 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 729,040 A2/A-/A- CHICAGO O'HARE INTERNATIONAL 08/06 AIRPORT GENERAL AIRPORT SENIOR LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS $445,910M SERIES 2012A (AMT) $251,000M SERIES 2012B (AMT) $32,130M SERIES 2012C (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: A: 13-32 B: 13-32 C: 14-18 Day of Sale: 08/08 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 630,000 B3/B/ AUTHORITY SPECIAL FACILITY REVENUE 08/06 CONTINENTAL AIRLINES PROJECT (AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2019, 2023, 2029 Day of Sale: 08/09 METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS SEWER WEEK OF 225,000 Aa1/AAA/AA+ DISTRICT, MISSOURI 08/06 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/8/2012 Day of Sale: 08/09 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 203,935 Aa2/AA/AA+ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/06 REFUNDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2025 Day of Sale: 08/09 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 188,275 // FIRST LIEN WASTEWATER UTILITY 08/06 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A (CWA AUTHORITY PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: A1/AA/(M/S) CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 153,240 A1/A+/ (A STATE UNIVERSITY OF OHIO) 08/06 GENERAL RECEIPTS BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF FORT WORTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 139,625 // GENERAL PURPOSE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Ratings: TBD/-/TBD INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORTY WEEK OF 137,545 Aaa/AAA/AAA STATE REVOLVING FUND PROGRAM 08/06 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York REMARK: ROP 8/7/2012 Day of Sale: 08/08 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT OF WYANDOTTE WEEK OF 109,290 A2/A+/A+ COUNTY 08/06 KANSAS CITY, KANSAS BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012-A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago Day of Sale: 08/07 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 104,000 B3/B-/ AUTHORITY SPECIAL FACILITY REVENUE 08/06 REFUNDING UNSECURED - CONTINENTAL AIRLINES PROJECT (AMT) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 08/07 METROPOLITAN ATLANTA RAPID TRANSIT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AAA/ AUTHORITY (GEORGIA) 08/06 VARIABLE RATE SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS (SECOND INDENTURE SERIES) SERIES 2000 A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/06 COUNTY OF COOK SALES TAX REV, WEEK OF 100,000 /AAA/ ILLINOIS 08/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: Serials/Terms ROP Exp 8/7/2012 Day of Sale: 08/08 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 94,000 /BBB/BBB+ FACILITIES AUTHORITY - LA SALLE 08/06 UNIVERSITY MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION WEEK OF 93,995 B1/BB/BB- $29MM INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY 08/06 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 $24,995M ALLEGHENY COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 $40MM (UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PROJECT) SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ENVIRONMENTAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 75,680 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY 08/06 $35,060M HOUSING BONDS 2012 SERIES A (NON-AMT) $40,615M HOUSING BONDS 2012 SERIES B (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: SERIES A: 12-22; 27, 31 SERIES B: 13-22; 27, 31, 42, 53 Day of Sale: 08/08 CHAFFEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 59,825 Aa2/AA/ CALIFORNIA 08/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2012 D AND GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/08 FLORIDA MUNI LOAN COUNCIL WEEK OF 59,560 //A 08/06 / /EXP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 58,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/08 MILPITAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 55,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION ELECTION 08/06 SERIES 2012A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 08/07 LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 49,000 Aa2/AA/ MICHIGAN 08/06 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 WESTERN MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 48,000 Aa3//AA- AGENCY POWER SUPPLY REVENUE 08/06 REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2024-2030 Day of Sale: 08/08 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF OAKLAND WEEK OF 45,030 A1// UNIVERSITY 08/06 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2027 TERM: 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 08/09 MARYLAND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 44,000 Aa2//AA ADMINISTRATION (TAXABLE) 08/06 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP 8/7/2012 Day of Sale: 08/08 WYLIE, TEXAS WEEK OF 43,000 Aaa// INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT COLLIN 08/06 COUNTY UNLIMITED SCHOOL TAX BUILDING & REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: Underlying Rating Aa3 Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF CHARLESTON REV, SOUTH WEEK OF 41,990 Aa1/AAA/AA+ CAROLINA 08/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: Remarketing Day of Sale: 08/07 CAMERON COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 40,000 A1/A+/AA- REVENUE & TAX BONDS, SERIES 2012 08/06 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 08/08 RIVERSIDE PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,295 NR/A+/AA- LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/06 SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 08/07 COUNTY OF ORANGE, NEW YORK WEEK OF 37,995 Aaa// REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS - 2012 B 08/06 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/07 FORT WORTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 32,065 Aa1/AA/AA+ WATER & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 08/06 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA WEEK OF 28,445 Aa3/AA/AA- WATER AND SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE 08/06 BONDS SERIES 2012 AB MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,715 A3// $3,845M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/06 SERIES 2012A REFUNDING $4,790M TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2012B REFUNDING $19,080M PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2012C PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: A: 12-15 B: 22 & 40 C: 22 & 42 Day of Sale: 08/07 PLAINEDGE UNION FREE SCHOOL WEEK OF 26,185 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/06 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., New York Day of Sale: 08/07 TOWN OF HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 24,705 A2/A/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 08/06 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/07 CITY OF FAIRVIEW PARK, OHIO WEEK OF 21,500 Aa2// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/06 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,011 Aa3/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying ratings: A3/A/ Day of Sale: 08/07 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 15,880 /BBB+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 08/06 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago KENOSHA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 10,980 Aa2/AA/ PROMISSORY NOTES, SERIES 2012B 08/06 WISCONSIN MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 08/06 ASPEN VALLEY HOSPITAL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,585 Baa2// PITKIN COUNTY, COLORADO 08/06 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2025 TERM: 2030, 2033 Day of Sale: 08/07 UPPER MERION SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/06 RIDLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,305 /AA-/ DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2027 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/09 KINGSBRIDGE MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,170 // DISTRICT 08/06 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/06 DEL VALLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,985 // DISTRICT 08/06 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2030 CABS: 2022 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UL: NAF/AA-/NAF Day of Sale: 08/08 MILLVILLE, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 8,005 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/06 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2020 REMARK: Bank Qualified Underlying S&P rating: A+ Day of Sale: 08/08 BELL COUNTY REVENUE REFUNDING, WEEK OF 7,830 // TEXAS 08/06 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte STONY BROOK REGIONAL SEWERAGE WEEK OF 7,285 /AA/ AUTHORITY (PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY) 08/06 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (SERIES 2012) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/09 MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 5,795 // MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 08/06 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2012-2039 Day of Sale: 08/07 TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY OF TEXAS WEEK OF 5,645 /AA-/ TEN MILE CREEK SYSTEM 08/06 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/07 TOWN OF FAIRVIEW, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,725 Aa2/AA-/ (COLLIN COUNTY) 08/06 $1,645M COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES (2012A) BANK QUALIFIED $3,080M COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED SURPLUS REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2012B (TAXABLE) MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED: 13-32 TAXABLES: 13-32 THE PEQUANNOCK RIVER BASIN REGIONAL WEEK OF 4,495 A1// SEWERAGE AUTHORITY 08/06 SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (2012 SERIES N) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 08/07 MOORE'S CROSSING MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,385 NR/NR/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/06 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/07 ROCKWALL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 2,440 // CORPORATION 08/06 SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 TEXAS MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2019 REMARK: UL: NAF/A-/NAF Day of Sale: 08/07 LAMAR COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,130 Aa3/NR/NR LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/09 SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,680 /A-1+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 08/06 UNLIMITED TAX MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/06 SUBLIMITY FIRE DISTRICT, OREGON WEEK OF 1,370 // GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 08/06 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 08/08 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,862,631 (in 000's)