NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 480,165 NR/AAA/AA STATE PERSONAL INCOME TAX REVENUE 08/20 BONDS (TRANSPORTATION) SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK OF 316,000 NR/BBB-/NR PROPERTIES, LLC (TRLPS) OBLIGATED 08/20 GROUP SENIOR AIRPORT FACILITIES REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012A AND 2012B - AMT MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/23 ARIZONA HEALTH FACILITIES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 294,485 NR/BBB+/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 08/20 SERIES 2012A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York IRVINE RANCH WATER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 257,000 // CALIFORNIA 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/23 LOS ANGELES COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 250,000 Aa2/AAA/ TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY 08/20 PROPOSITION A FIRST TIER SENIOR SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013-A *7 MONTH FORWARD SETTLEMENT* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/22 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 202,955 NA/A-/NA FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 08/20 MEDICAL FACILITIES MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE) SERIES 2012A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032, 2037, 2046 Day of Sale: 08/22 EL CAMINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 180,813 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2002 SERIES 2012C 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: CIBS&CABS Day of Sale: 08/23 BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 180,000 Aa3/AA/AA- (REMARKETING) 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/23 SANGER TEXAS INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 180,000 /NR/ CORPORATION, TEXAS 08/20 SERIES 2012B MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 08/22 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 155,745 NR/BBB-/BBB+ AUTHORITY REVENUE & REFUNDING BONDS 08/20 SERIES 2012A,B&C MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/23 WEST VALLEY-MISSION COMMUNITY WEEK OF 150,375 Aa1/AA/ COLLEGE DISTRICT 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2012 SERIES 2012A & 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/21 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 144,370 // CONSISTING OF: 08/20 $63,765M SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2012 SERIES C $80,605M LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (PAYABLE FROM SEWER REVENUES), 2012 SERIES C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: RATINGS: AA2/AA+/NR - SEWER REVENUE BONDS AA1/AAA/NR - LTGO SEWER BONDS CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 140,000 // COMBINED UTILITY SYSTEM 08/20 FIRST LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012D MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/21 CITY OF FORT WORTH, TEXAS WEEK OF 139,625 Aa1//AA+ GENERAL PURPOSE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York CITY OF MIAMI BEACH HEALTH WEEK OF 138,595 Baa2/NR/BBB FACILITIES AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 08/20 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2012-2031 Day of Sale: 08/22 SAM RAYBURN MUNI POWER AGENCY,TEXAS WEEK OF 118,000 /BBB+/ POWER SUPPLY REVENUE REFUNDING 08/20 BONDS, S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE WEEK OF 111,845 NA/A-/NA MEDICAL FACILITIES MORTGAGE BONDS 08/20 TAXABLE SERIES 2012 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York TERM: 2046 REMARK: CORPORATE CUSIP Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF LAKELAND, FLORIDA WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AA/AA- VARIABLE RATE ENERGY SYSTEM 08/20 REFUNDING BONDS, FRNS MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 08/23 LOS ANGELES COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AAA/ TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY 08/20 PROPOSITION A FIRST TIER SENIOR SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012-A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York TRI-COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 92,815 Aa1/AAA/ TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF OREGON 08/20 SENIOR LIEN PAYROLL TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 89,000 // MORTGAGE AGENCY (TAXABLE) 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 08/21/2012 Day of Sale: 08/22 BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE, TEXAS WEEK OF 75,000 /A-/ (FLOATING RATE NOTES) 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/20 WASHINGTON STATE HEALTH KADLEC WEEK OF 60,000 Baa3/NR/ REGIONAL HOSPITAL REVENUE 08/20 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2042 Day of Sale: 08/22 CARSON CITY, NEVADA WEEK OF 54,115 NR/BBB+/NR HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 08/20 SERIES 2012 MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 08/21 MOUNTAIN STATES HEALTH ALLIANCE, WEEK OF 54,000 Baa1/BBB+/BBB+ TENNESSEE 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 08/22 THE TRUSTEES OF PURDUE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 43,000 Aaa/AA+/ PURDUE UNIVERSITY STUDENT 08/20 FACILITIES SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012A MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/21 HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF WEEK OF 42,000 Aaa// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND 08/20 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: TOP: 08/20/2012 Day of Sale: 08/21 LOUISIANA LCDA WEEK OF 39,380 // REFUNDING BONDS (PARKING FACILITIES 08/20 CORPORATION GARAGE PROJECT) MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2036 REMARK: /AA-/(/BBB+/) Day of Sale: 08/23 CITY OF TEMPE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 39,260 Aa2/AAA/ TRANSIT EXCISE TAX REVENUE 08/20 OBLIGATIONS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 08/21 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT BOARD FINANCE WEEK OF 37,030 NR/A/ INDEPENDENCE REVENUE SEWER SYSTEM 08/20 2012B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2041 Day of Sale: 08/20 CUMBERLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 36,345 //A+ AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 08/20 (DICKINSON COLLEGE PROJECT), SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/22 PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD UNION FREE WEEK OF 33,675 // SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK 08/20 SCHOOL DISTRICT REFUNDING SERIAL BONDS 2012, SERIES B MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 REMARK: (A1//(A2//) Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 32,870 // COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 08/20 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION BONDS, S12A MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP WEEK OF 32,400 /A-/ COUNTY OF CLOUCESTER, NEW JERSEY 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/21 COUNTY OF ALAMANCE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 32,100 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 08/20 SERIES 2012 MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 08/22 GREGG COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 30,815 Baa2/BBB+/NAF (GOOD SHEPHERD HEALTH SYSTEM) 2012 08/20 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2032, 2042 Day of Sale: 08/23 ANDREWS COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 30,400 A1// TEXAS 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 30,000 A2/A/ AUTHORITY, COLORADO 08/20 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: NR/A/NR: UNDERLYING RATING NR/AA-/NR: AGM INSURED BURNET CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 21,425 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 08/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/NAF/NAF Day of Sale: 08/20 NEWHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,000 //AA- MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2027 Day of Sale: 08/22 WASHINGTON GRANT COUNTY PUBLIC WEEK OF 13,000 NR/NR/ HOSPITAL DISTRICT #3 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2013, 2036 Day of Sale: 08/23 MONTGOMERY COUNTY INTERMEDIATE UNIT WEEK OF 10,000 // NO. 23, PENNSYLVANIA 08/20 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2037 REMARK: RATING TBD Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF CANYON, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,625 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/20 BONDS *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 08/23 CONNECTICUT, TOWN OF PORTLAND WEEK OF 9,500 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 08/20 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF COMMERCE, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,050 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND 08/20 IMPROVEMENT BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/20 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,760 /AA-/ NO. 118 08/20 LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WAUCONDA) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 08/21 CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP AREA SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,170 // DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ****************BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2012-2037 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/21 GARWOOD BOROUGH BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 7,570 /AA-/ IN THE COUNTY OF UNION, NEW JERSEY 08/20 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 08/21 SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,430 Aa2// DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA 08/20 SERIES A OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2024 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 08/20 KISHWAUKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 6,815 /AA/ DISTRICT 523, ILLINOIS 08/20 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 08/21 ST. CLAIR COUNTY PUBLIC BUILDING WEEK OF 6,670 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, ALABAMA 08/20 REVENUE WARRANTS (DHR PROJECT) *********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2037 Day of Sale: 08/22 ROARING FORKS TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 6,560 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, COLORADO 08/20 TAXABLE SALES AND USE TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2032 Day of Sale: 08/21 BRECKSVILLE, OHIO WEEK OF 5,800 Aaa// LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/20 BONDS SERIES 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus SERIAL: 2012-2023 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 08/23 FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,230 /A-/ DISTRICT NO. 130, TEXAS 08/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2033 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 08/21 GRAND FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,200 NR/NR/AA- NO. 1 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/20 BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver Day of Sale: 08/22 NORTHGATE CROSSING MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 5,049 // UTILITY DISTRICT N0. 2, TEXAS 08/20 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 08/20 PENNSYLVANIA PENN HILLS SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,790 A3// DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012B 08/20 REFUNDING TAXABLE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2040 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF HALTOM CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 4,400 // COMBINATION TAX AND LIMITED PLEDGE 08/20 REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION BONDS, S12 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas PENNSYLVANIA, PENN HILLS SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,845 A3// DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 2012A 08/20 REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION Day of Sale: 08/22 CITY OF TAMPA, TEXAS WEEK OF 3,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND, S12 08/20 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas CITY OF MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,640 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 08/20 S12 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas MONTGOMERY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,335 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. 47, TEXAS 08/20 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 08/21 MISSOURI EL DORADO SPRINGS R-II WEEK OF 1,950 /AA+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 08/20 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2016, 2025 Day of Sale: 08/23 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,872,497 (in 000's)