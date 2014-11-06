BRIEF-Indonesian telco Telkom Q1 net profit up 46 pct
April 20 Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said in a statement on Thursday:
Nov 6 Dalet SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 9.9 million euros versus 9.1 million euros last year
* 9-month revenue is 27.3 million euros, up 12 pct
* Says Q3 order intake decreased to 4.0 million euros versus 9.4 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
April 20 Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said in a statement on Thursday:
April 20 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday as oil prices rose after leading Gulf oil producers signalled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply cuts beyond the middle of the year.