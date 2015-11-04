HONG KONG Nov 4 Dali Foods Group Company Ltd secured commitments worth about $305 million from cornerstone investors as one of China's biggest snacks makers launched its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The three investors, which will not be able to sell shares in Dali Foods until six months after the IPO, included Longbow Securities Ltd with $75 million, fund manager Arisaig Asia with $80 million and JIC Dessert Laboratory Ltd with about $150 million, the terms showed.

Dali Foods did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment on the IPO.

Dali Foods is offering 1.7 billion new shares in an indicative range of HK$5.00 to HK$6.15 each, the terms showed, confirming an IFR report that cited people familiar with the IPO plans.

