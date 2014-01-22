Jan 22 Dalian Daxian Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit at 30-60 million yuan ($5.0-$9.9. million) versus net loss of 122.2 million yuan previous year

* Says turns profitable due to better cost control and disposal of assets

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/muc36v

