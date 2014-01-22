BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
Jan 22 Dalian Daxian Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit at 30-60 million yuan ($5.0-$9.9. million) versus net loss of 122.2 million yuan previous year
* Says turns profitable due to better cost control and disposal of assets
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/muc36v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.