BEIJING, July 20 China's Dalian Wanda Group said
revenue from its cultural division will triple to 150 billion
yuan ($22.44 billion) by 2020 as the property developer
continues its investments in film, entertainment and sports.
The Beijing-based conglomerate said it is expected to be
included in the Fortune Global 500 list later on Wednesday.
Wanda, controlled by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin,
expects services to comprise two-thirds of revenue and net
income by 2017, up from about 40 percent last year, the company
also said in a statement.
Wanda this month reported its first-half revenue increased
10.6 percent to 119.9 billion yuan, led by 57 percent growth in
its cultural division. The group doesn't provide details on
profits.
For 2015, Wanda reported revenue of 290.16 billion yuan,
including 190.45 billion yuan from real estate and 51.3 billion
yuan from its culture unit.
Wanda is making high-profile offshore acquisitions to
bolster its cultural unit, including the purchase of Hollywood
studio Legendary Entertainment, sports marketing firm Infront
Sports & Media AG, and Ironman franchise owner World Triathlon
Corp.
Earlier this month, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the
U.S.-based movie theatre chain that Wanda bought in 2012, agreed
to buy Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group for $1.2 billion.
Wanda earlier set 2020 targets, stating that company assets
would reach $200 billion, with revenue of $100 billion and net
profits of $10 billion.
Wanda controls most of its commercial real estate assets
through Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties and its
domestic motion picture houses through Wanda Cinema Line Corp
.
($1 = 6.6850 Chinese yuan renminbi)
