HONG KONG, April 20 China's Dalian Wanda Group said it aims to have 1,000 shopping malls open by 2025, a nine-fold jump from the end of last year, as the country's largest commercial property developer bets on growth in consumer activity, especially in lower-tier cities.

Wang Jianlin, chairman of Wanda Group and China's richest man, according to Forbes, said the group will open at least 50 "Wanda Plazas" each year from 2016, and have 400-500 shopping malls by 2020 and 1,000 by 2025, focusing on third and fourth-tier cities. The group had 109 such plazas at the end of last year.

The plans come as China's economy is slowing, drawing stimulus measures from Beijing. The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015, and growth in China's real estate investment in the first quarter slowed to 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the lowest rate since 2009.

Dalian Wanda, the parent company of Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, will follow an "asset-light" strategy for its growth plan, seeking outside investment to finance the plazas and selling them off after five or seven years, Wang said in a speech at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Friday, according to company statement on Monday.

"As long as there's enough population in the city and a suitable rental yield, we can open a plaza. Wanda can expand into a large number of third-, fourth-tier cities," Wang said, referring to the less expensive land in those cities.

The company will launch a wealth management product in May that will offer investors around 6 percent annual return, it said. Profits from the eventual disposal of the plazas will be shared with investors, the statement said.

The fundraising will come after four investors agreed to contribute $3.87 billion in January over two years as the first tranche of funding to build around 20 shopping malls, the first time outside investors are funding Wanda Plazas.

Dalian Wanda and several other peers are adopting the asset-light growth model to lower their capital investment and drive returns amid the slowing real estate industry in China.

State-backed property developer Greenland Group last week also launched its first online crowdfunding product in partnership with Alibaba's finance affiliate and Ping An Group's trading platform. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)