HONG KONG, July 13 Dalian Wanda Group, China's largest commercial property developer, said it plans to buy six more non-property firms inside and outside China this year, accelerating a $2.4 billion-dollar acquisition drive into sport, leisure and finance to cut reliance on the flagging real estate business.

The move comes as many property developers in China, including state-backed Greenland Group, have ramped up diversification away from their core business since last year in face of thinning margins and slowing sales.

In a statement published on Sunday, Dalian Wanda said it told a bi-annual company meeting it's stepping up plans to have 65 percent of its net profit come from the services industry, eyeing completion of the drive in 2018, two years ahead of its original plan.

Dalian Wanda said its revenue rose 18 percent in the first six months of the year from the same period a year earlier, with commercial real estate business growing 12 percent and sport and leisure business up 30 percent. It didn't disclose full revenue details.

The parent company of Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, the group said it will also set up a separate financial services arm in the second half of this year, buying banking, securities and insurance businesses and folding them into an existing third-party payment and investment unit.

The parent group has spent over 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) in total so far this year in six domestic and overseas investments, including Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Swiss sports marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG and Australian cinema operator Hoyts Group.

The group is now targeting raising income from overseas operations to 30 percent of total income by 2020, above the 20 percent target it set at the start of this year.

($1 = 6.2073 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)