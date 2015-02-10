BEIJING Feb 10 Dalian Wanda Group Co, which
controls China's biggest property developer and largest cinema
chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company
Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05
billion euros ($1.19 billion).
In its latest push into entertainment and leisure, Dalian
Wanda said in a statement it would own 68.2 percent of Infront.
The statement did not name the other shareholders.
The deal comes as Dalian Wanda aggressively expands overseas
and diversifies through a string of purchases. The conglomerate
has announced three large investments outside China since the
beginning of this year.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)