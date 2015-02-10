* Dalian Wanda agrees to buy Infront Sports for 1.05 bln
euros
* Deal will see Wanda taking 68.2 pct stake
* Acquisition advances Wanda's plans to build its
entertainment business
(Adds remarks by Dalian Wanda's chairman and details)
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's Dalian Wanda Group Co
signed a 1.05 billion euros ($1.2 billion) deal to buy Swiss
sports marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG, and said it
plans to acquire more overseas companies this year to deepen its
push into sports and entertainment.
The acquisition will see Wanda Group, China's largest
property developer which also controls the country's largest
cinema chain, take a 68.2 percent stake in Infront, which
focuses on distributing media rights for broadcasting sports
events including the soccer World Cup and several Olympic winter
sports.
Three unidentified Chinese and global investors will take
the remaining minority stake, Wanda executives told Reuters.
Infront generated about 800 million euros in revenue last year.
"This purchase allows Wanda to become a global leader in the
sports industry in a single bound," Dalian Wanda Chairman Wang
Jianlin told reporters after a deal signing ceremony in Beijing.
"In addition to Infront, Wanda will buy at least two
cultural companies this year," he added, without giving details.
Reuters had reported that Wanda would buy Infront earlier
this month.
The purchase from London-based private equity group
Bridgepoint comes a few weeks after Wanda announced a 45 million
euro investment in Spanish soccer champions Atletico Madrid, its
first overseas sports deal.
The group, which controls China's biggest commercial real
estate developer, Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co.
, is aggressively expanding overseas to move away from
China's property market, which has been hit by a slowing economy
and a series of cooling measures.
Revenue at Wanda's culture division, which includes U.S.
motion picture theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
and Wanda Cinema Line Corp, China's biggest
movie theater company, more than doubled last year to 34 billion
yuan ($5.5 billion).
Wang said he expected the unit's revenues to rise further
to around 45 billion yuan this year.
Infront was awarded by FIFA the exclusive sales rights to
broadcast packages of its events from 2015 to 2022, which will
include two soccer World Cups.
Bridgepoint bought Infront for about 550 million euros
including debt in 2011. Wang said he wants to eventually list
the company, adding: "the timing will be decided by Infront
rather than me."
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
($1 = 6.2426 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)