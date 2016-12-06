HONG KONG Dec 6 The chief architect behind
Dalian Wanda Group's $4.4 billion buyout to take its flagship
Hong Kong-listed property arm private and relist it in China has
resigned without seeing the plan through, according to an
internal memo.
The resignation of Lu Xiaoma from the post of vice president
of Dalian Wanda Financial Group signals the difficulties the
conglomerate, owned by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, is
having listing the property business in China, analysts said.
Wang has yet to find a suitable shell company and gain
regulatory approval for the listing of Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties on the Shanghai bourse, where it hoped to attract a
valuation much higher than in Hong Kong.
"This is not a good time for backdoor listings in China, and
Wanda made too much noise about it," a person close to the
company said, requesting anonymity because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
"Policy arbitrage shouldn't have been the official reason
for a delisting."
The company memo dated Dec. 2 announcing Lu's departure
cited only "personal reasons" for the 50-year-old's resignation.
The memo circulated on social media on Monday and was confirmed
by a company insider on Tuesday.
In addition to the post of Dalian Wanda Financial Group,
which was set up in October last year, Lu also resigned from the
role of chief executive officer of Wanda Investment Co, a unit
of the financial group.
Dalian Wanda declined to comment and Lu did not respond to a
request for comment.
Insiders have told Reuters that Lu, a former executive of
the Shenzhen bourse, was the originator of the idea to delist
Wanda Commercial Properties from Hong Kong with the goal of
relisting in mainland China.
Wang hand-picked him in an open-hiring process to spearhead
the plan.
But the strategy has proven more difficult than expected as
China's securities regulator has increased scrutiny of backdoor
listings due to concerns over the huge valuation gap between
domestic and overseas stocks, and amid concern over speculation
in shell company shares.
