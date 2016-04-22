By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, April 22 The Dalian Wanda Group is in
the process of raising funds to take its Hong Kong-listed
property arm private ahead of a Shanghai listing and has given
investors up until Monday to pay a deposit, documents seen by
Reuters show.
In a presentation document reviewed by Reuters, Dalian Wanda
said it would pay an annual interest of up to 12 percent to
investors if Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties,
China's largest commercial developer, fails to list in Shanghai
within two years.
Dalian Wanda is taking its Hong Kong unit private just 15
months after its stock market debut, unhappy with its share
performance and preferring to place its bets on an upcoming
Shanghai listing.
A source with knowledge on the fund-raising exercise, which
is done through special purpose vehicles, said Dalian Wanda's
offer has already been oversubscribed. Investors willing to
participate must pay a 20 percent deposit.
"If the company fails to list in an onshore main board
within two years of delisting or by August 31, 2018 (whichever
later), Dalian Wanda Group will buy back all shares (of the
special purpose vehicle) from offshore investors with 12 percent
interest and onshore investors with 10 percent interest," the
document said.
Contacted by Reuters, Dalian Wanda declined to comment.
