HONG KONG, April 25 Trading in shares of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co, China's largest commercial developer, was suspended in Hong Kong on Monday.

The shares were halted at the company's request ahead of an announcement, the developer said, without providing details.

Wanda Commercial Properties is due to announce details of a privatisation plan, according to a company official, who declined to be identified ahead of a statement.

Dalian Wanda Group, controlled by China's richest man, is taking its Hong Kong-listed unit private 15 months after its stock market debut.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties will offer no less than HK$48 per share to take the itself private, a level in line with its pricing for its IPO, which raised about $4 billion.

The Dalian Wanda Group is unhappy with the share performance of its property arm, and prefers to place its bets on an upcoming Shanghai listing.

Dalian Wanda Properties has risen 32 percent since the privatisation plan was announced on March 30. The shares closed at HK$51.25 on Friday, their highest since Nov. 6. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ryan Woo)