* Dalian Wanda has been big investor in European sports
* Chinese investors have sunk $4 billion into European
soccer
* Chairman Wang Jianlin says hard to profit from owning club
* Wang says prefers to invest in sports events
* Dalian Wanda looking to hold more triathlons in China
By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang
BEIJING, Aug 26 China Inc's record burst of
investment in global soccer could leave investors burnt and out
of pocket, says China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, in the
highest profile warning yet on a $4 billion splurge since 2015
that has stunned European football.
The chairman of the sprawling Dalian Wanda Group is himself
a major sports investor, sponsoring the Chinese league and last
year taking stakes in leading Spanish club Atletico Madrid and
Swiss sports marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG.
But for Wang, owning a team is about influence - not profit,
which he sees as easier to achieve through rights deals or
owning competitions.
A score of smaller Chinese players have since followed Wang
into the European soccer arena, encouraged by official
enthusiasm for the game.
Part of the lure is mammoth TV deals as global viewers pay
up to watch live sport: the English Premier League - the world's
richest - will see 8 billion pounds ($10.5 billion) coming in
over three years.
Not everyone along the scale, however, will see enough of
that money to make a decent return, Wang warned.
"It can give you influence, but it won't make you money.
Every year you're burning through cash - that is certain," Wang
told Reuters in an exclusive interview in Beijing.
"It's eye-catching, it attracts interest, but it's hard to
make money," he said of the recent spate of deals.
Already a sponsor for global soccer governing body FIFA,
Dalian Wanda struck a deal with German sportswear firm Adidas
in June to sponsor its endurance events and to
promote soccer and basketball around China.
Wang said Wanda was holding triathlon events in two Chinese
cities this year, and 8 or 10 cities next year. He said his goal
would be to hold events in as many as 50 cities in China.
CAVEAT EMPTOR
While it is too early to assess how the soccer splurge will
pan out, some brokers working on Chinese sports investments have
queried deal valuations that they say have little precedent.
"At the prices they are buying it makes no sense to me. They
are even buying minority stakes, where they have no control...
Many of these teams are cash flow negative," said one senior
sports adviser, involved in deals between China and Europe.
The dash into soccer comes with the public backing of
President Xi Jinping, who says he is an avid fan and wants China
to one day host - and win - the football World Cup. China
currently ranks 78th in the world, below Uzbekistan and Benin.
While Chinese buyers have snapped up clubs such as Italian
giants Inter Milan and are said to be circling Liverpool, they
have also looked to lesser-known teams - such as Hull City,
currently being courted, according to industry sources, or clubs
in the less cash-flush French league.
A report from Deloitte in April said 17 out of 20 English
Premier League clubs were in the black in 2014/15, although
rising player wages were squeezing profits. But most other
European leagues are less profitable, and some of the most
storied names have been racking up losses for years.
Despite his warning, Wang said investment in sport remained
a key area for the group, alongside entertainment and tourism.
But, he added, Wanda would favour profitable sporting events
over buying stakes in money-losing soccer clubs.
"We've already invested over $2 billion in sports related
acquisitions. But sports for us is perhaps different to what
most people think of," Wang said.
"We don't want to acquire clubs... because these sorts of
companies don't make a profit."
Instead, Wanda would look to own cycling races, soccer or
tennis events or ice hockey tournaments, he said.
Last year Wanda bought World Triathlon Corp (WTC), the U.S.
owner of the popular Ironman Triathlon franchise, for $650
million. Last month, Wang announced plans to support a soccer
competition in China with "first class" international teams.
