SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group Co will help market movies of Sony Corp's
film unit in China under a deal that will also see them
co-finance some projects, including Sony Pictures' upcoming
movie releases in the world's second largest economy.
China's richest man Wang Jianlin, who started Wanda as a
property developer in China's northeast and now operates malls
and cinema chains in China, has said he wants to turn Wanda into
a global entertainment giant, and bring Hollywood technology and
capabilities to China.
The alliance with China's biggest theater chain owner will
help Sony Pictures to better access a rapidly growing yet
restricted movie market, which is on track to surpass the United
States as the world's biggest by as soon as next year.
Wanda said in a statement on its website on Friday that the
tie-up would use its consumer-facing infrastructure to bolster
Sony Pictures' presence in China.
"The Chinese market for Hollywood films continues to boom,
and this alliance gives a huge boost to our ability to connect
directly with its audiences," said Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony
Pictures.
Wanda declined to provide further details on the deal. Sony
was not immediately available to comment.
Reuters reported last month that Wanda was expecting to seal
two billion-dollar film-related deals in the United States this
year after acquiring two non-production film
companies.
Other Chinese companies are also investing in Hollywood.
These include Fosun International, which invested in
Studio 8, a production company started by former Warner Brothers
executive Jeff Robinov, and Huayi Brothers Media Corp
, which is producing films with STX Entertainment, a
studio that Chinese private equity company Hony Capital holds a
stake in.
