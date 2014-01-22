(Rewrites throughout with quotes and context on Bakken oil
patch)
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK Jan 21 A month after a train carrying
crude oil burst into flames on the North Dakota plains, Governor
Jack Dalrymple said on Tuesday that new railcar safety standards
were needed immediately, not next year, and he blamed federal
officials for delaying regulations.
While Dalrymple has little power over federal officials, his
position at the center of the second largest oil producing state
with its lucrative Bakken oil patch helps him wield outsized
influence in a national debate over the safety of shipping crude
oil by rail.
"We do need some kind of provisional standard for the next
year," Dalrymple said in an interview on Tuesday. Waiting until
as long as 2015 "just leaves a couple of industries guessing."
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has been
studying railcar design and the composition of Bakken crude oil
after a string of explosive derailments.
Regulators have been trying to understand why Bakken crude
seems to be more prone to explode than other types of crude.
What is known, though, is that Bakken crude tends to have
higher concentrations of ethane, butane, propane and other
natural gas liquids, components that increase flammability.
Yet PHMSA said last week permanent standards for railcar
designs that carry Bakken crude are not likely until 2015,
leaving companies that make railcars and oil producers, shippers
and processors, in limbo and technically beholden to outdated
regulations.
Last month, a 106-car BNSF Railway Co train
carrying crude oil eastward, crashed into a derailed grain train
near Dalrymple's hometown of Casselton, North Dakota.
"Anyone who saw the video of that crash saw the fire that
came out and the explosion," Dalrymple said. "That visual
picture leaves an impression on anybody, including oil
producers."
While no one was hurt in the Casselton incident, last July a
runaway train carrying Bakken oil derailed and exploded in the
center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
There has been broad agreement that newer, safer railcars,
with more shielding and advanced valves, are needed to ship
crude oil.
TRADE GROUP'S STANDARDS
The Railway Supply Institute, a trade group for tank car
owners, urged PHMSA last month to adopt safety standards already
put in place in October 2011 by the Association of American
Railroads, the rail industry's trade group.
Under those standards, tank railcars known as DOT-111s built
after October 2011 should have thicker hulls and reinforced
valves to better protect against punctures or leaks in
derailments.
Yet retrofitting existing cars takes time and could cost
more than $1 billion, the rail industry has said. New cars are
being built now using standards their manufacturers think are
safest. The possibility exists that DOT's final rules in 2015
could make such cars outdated and illegal, throwing the industry
further into a tailspin.
"They say they can't come up with specifics until 2015, and
to me that just sounds like a bureaucratic answer," said
Dalrymple, a Republican elected in 2010.
Some 71 percent of all oil produced in North Dakota was
transported by rail in November, or around 800,000 barrels per
day (bpd), according to the state's Pipeline Authority. That
compares with 500,000 bpd transported in November 2012, when 58
percent of the oil had been transported by rail.
Dalrymple said he and other North Dakota politicians,
including U.S. Senator John Hoeven, would put pressure on
regulators to adopt new safety standards.
New tank cars would need extra protection against Bakken
crude oil's volatility, widely acknowledged in the industry and
touted by some producers as an advantage. Yet that advantage
means explosions tend to be bigger and more deadly during
derailments.
"There is no question that Bakken crude oil is relatively
volatile," Dalrymple said. "It's probably closer to regular
diesel than what we think of as crude oil."
The volatility, combined with the derailments, led Robert
Harms, the head of North Dakota's Republican party, earlier this
month to call for a slowdown in energy development in the state.
The comments were widely seen as heresy in a state that has
been economically revolutionized by oil and natural gas
development. Indeed, the state government is sitting on a $1
billion surplus, thanks mostly to energy tax revenue.
While the comments were quickly used by environmentalists
and others looking to curtail oil drilling, Harms was talking
about new safety regulations, Dalrymple said.
"He's clarified his position for me," the governor said.
The energy industry can expect stronger oversight of flaring
- the burning of natural gas when no storage options exist - and
more-stringent standards for drilling-related spills, Dalrymple
said.
"These are things that we're doing because we are trying to
reduce impacts on our people and our landscape," he said. "Now
someone from the oil industry might say we're trying to slow
things down, but that's not the purpose that we start with."
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)