By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK Jan 21 Provisional safety standards
for railcars carrying crude oil are needed as soon as possible,
not next year as the U.S. Department of Transportation expects,
North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple said in an interview on
Tuesday.
While Dalrymple has little power over federal regulators,
his bully pulpit as head of the second-largest oil-producing
state carries much weight as a national debate rages over the
safety of shipping crude oil by rail.
Federal regulators have been studying railcar design and the
composition of North Dakota's Bakken crude oil after a string of
explosive derailments, including one last month when a 106-car
BNSF Railway Co train carrying crude east crashed
into a derailed westbound BNSF grain train near Dalrymple's
hometown of Casselton, North Dakota.
Last July, a runaway oil train derailed and exploded in the
center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people.
Yet DOT said last week permanent standards are not likely
until 2015, leaving companies that make railcars, as well as oil
producers, shippers and processors, in limbo and technically
beholden to outdated regulations.
"We do need some kind of provisional standard for the next
year," Dalrymple said. Waiting until then "just leaves a couple
of industries guessing."
There has been broad agreement that newer, safer railcars,
with more shielding and advanced valves, are needed to ship
crude oil.
The Railway Supply Institute, a trade group for tank car
owners, urged DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA) last month to adopt safety standards
already put in place in October 2011 by the Association of
American Railroads, the rail industry's trade group.
Under those standards, tank railcars known as DOT-111s built
after October 2011 should have thicker hulls and reinforced
valves to better protect against punctures or leaks in
derailments.
Yet retrofitting existing cars takes time and could cost
more than $1 billion, the rail industry has said. New cars are
being built now using standards their manufacturers think are
safest. The possibility exists that DOT's final rules in 2015
could make such cars outdated and illegal, throwing the industry
further into a tailspin.
"They say they can't come up with specifics until 2015, and
to me that just sounds like a bureaucratic answer," said
Dalrymple, a Republican elected in 2010.
Some 71 percent of all oil produced in North Dakota was
transported by rail in November, or around 800,000 barrels per
day (bpd), according to the state's Pipeline Authority. That
compares with 500,000 bpd transported in November 2012, when 58
percent of the oil had been transported by rail.
Dalrymple said he and other North Dakota politicians would
pressure regulators for standards as soon as possible. He also
said railroads could soon need to rethink how railcars carrying
crude oil operate within urban areas, though he said it is too
soon to identify the possible new procedures.
"This is going to lead to some modifications on the part of
BNSF," said Dalrymple, referring to the state's largest railroad
and one involved in the Casselton explosion.
(Editing by Terry Wade and Matthew Lewis)