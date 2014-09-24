DUBAI, Sept 24 DAMAC Real Estate has
withdrawn an offer for holders of its London-listed Global
Depositary Receipts (GDRs) to swap their positions for shares to
be listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The developer had been unable to secure an agreement with
the United Arab Emirates' market regulator, the Securities and
Commodities Authority, in time for the exchange offer to proceed
in its current form, DAMAC said in a filing in London.
DAMAC said it would propose a new exchange offer, under
terms that were "substantially the same", which would launch
"shortly", adding the cancelled deal had secured the approval of
71 percent of eligible GDR holders.
GDRs are certificates listed on a foreign exchange to the
firm's home market which represent shares in the company, and
are often used by emerging market corporates as a way of listing
on more developed stock exchanges.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)