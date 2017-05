DUBAI, April 20 Dubai's DAMAC Properties said on Wednesday its shareholders had approved the distribution of a cash dividend of 0.15 dirhams ($0.04) per share for 2015.

DAMAC announced an interim dividend of 10 percent cash and 10 percent bonus shares in August. That cash payout was its first since listing in Dubai.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)