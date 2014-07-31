DUBAI, July 31 Dubai luxury property developer
DAMAC is offering investors the option of converting
its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), listed on the London
bourse, into ordinary shares that would be listed on Dubai's
main stock market.
Investors would get around 23.08 shares per GDR. They have
until Sept. 2 to decide on the offer, the developer said in a
statement to the London bourse on Wednesday.
No new shares would be listed and executive chairman Hussain
Sajwani would continue to hold 85 percent of the company.
"Those investors who choose not to participate in the offer
will continue to hold their GDRs, which will remain traded on
the London Stock Exchange," Sajwani said in the statement. The
offer is conditional on the Dubai bourse approving the
conversion.
The listing would be a boost for the Dubai Financial Market
; new listings dried up after the emirate's financial
crisis erupted in 2009, but are now showing signs of a revival.
Retailing and restaurants group Marka IPO-MARK.DU plans to
list on the DFM in the second week of September, while Emaar
Properties aims to list its malls unit this year.
DAMAC listed in London last December at $12.25 per GDR. The
GDRs closed at $16.09 there on Wednesday. In May, the company
said its net profit for the first quarter rose 79 percent as it
benefited from buoyant conditions in its Dubai home market.
