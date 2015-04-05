DUBAI, April 5 Dubai property developer DAMAC
will consider taking an equity stake in a project to
build a 50-storey mixed-use tower in central London, which would
mark its entry into the British market, it said on Sunday.
The second biggest Dubai developer by market value has
projects in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia,
Jordan and Lebanon.
The London project, for which planning permission has been
given, comprises 685,000 square feet of internal space for 450
residential units, as well as Grade A offices and retail space.
DAMAC said an initial exchange of contracts for the land had
taken place between an unnamed seller and another company, also
not named, under the control of main DAMAC shareholder and
chairman Hussain Sajwani.
Completion of the deal is expected shortly, it added without
specifying how large a stake it might take.
